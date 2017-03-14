Fashionable Leggings

It’s time to be fit and fashionable. The newest thing in workout wear looks good, fits great and can go from daytime to date night.

Leggings are busting out. And they’re way more than just activewear.

Jessica Lurie: “Leggings have become comfortable, but sexy all at the same time. They are something you can wear from the gym to the street. You can wear out at night.”

Leggings got a starring role at Paris Fashion Week, and now they’re getting a Miami flair.

Jessica Lurie: “These slash leggings laser cut and mesh are popular because they are sexy but not scandalous.”

With some styles from the Flying Lizard Boutique, Deco hit Primal Fit Miami in Miami Shores to show off the function and the fashion.

Victoria Disorbo: “Being in these leggings, I can go workout, I can go to class, go to jobs and they are easy and workable, but still fashionable and cute.”

Slashes, rips, and laser cuts add a “hole” lot of fun to the look.

Jessica Lurie: “The laser cut makes a design, slashes in the rips are similar. The rips look a little bit more not planned. The slashes seem to be straight cut.”

Mesh panels look cool, and are perfect when things are heating up.

Jessica Lurie: “As you know, it’s so hot in South Florida, so if you don’t want to wear shorts, it’s also the perfect fit.”

Prices for the leggings range from $68 to $185.

From camo to color block, and from ballet inspired to booty boosting, there’s a legging look for everyone.

Victoria Disorbo: “I think they are awesome. They are super cute and super breathable and awesome for Florida.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Flying Lizard Boutique

14661 Biscayne Blvd

North Miami Beach, FL 33181

(305) 947-2277

http://www.flyinglizardboutique.com/

Primal Fit Miami

9531 NE 2nd Ave

Miami Shores, FL 33138

(305) 392-0624

http://www.primalfitmiami.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.