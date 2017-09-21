Fanny pack gives you the dad bod of your dreams

(WSVN) - Are you tired of your sleek physique — or washboard abs? No worries, the Dadbag has you covered.

The Dadbag is a fanny pack that resembles a pudgy, hairy gut. The concept comes from a London-based artist who is currently seeking production partners to make it a reality.

The Dadbag will come in a variety of skin tones and belly hair styles.

For more information, click here.

