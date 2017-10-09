This past weekend, some of your favorite characters came to life at New York Comic Con. At this event, everyone is a fan. Even celebrities go bananas.

It was “fandemonium” in New York City this weekend. There were collectibles and costumes, proposals and popular star sightings — as fans hit New York Comic Con 2017.

Seth Green: “The first time I came to the Comic Con was to find ‘Fantastic Four’ things.”

Patrick Warburton: “This is a cover of TV Guide, 1977, done by Robert Peek, and so I got this at the last Comic Con I was at.”

Some folks dressed up as their favorite comic, movie and TV characters and stars. If they were lucky, they got to meet them, too.

Gilbert Gottfried: “I’m Gilbert Gottfried.”

Attendee: “I am not Gilbert Gottfried, but I am with Gilbert Gottfried. It’s amazing at Comic Con.”

From “Star Wars'” Mark Hamill to “X-Files'” Gillian Anderson, celebs loved meeting fans.

Gillian Anderson: “Oh, yeah. They know more about the show than I do.”

Mitch Pileggi: “I’ve got a group of people that they kind of follow me around. They really are a wonderful group of people. They know so much more about the show than I do, and it’s embarrassing.”

And Marvel Comics and music united at Comic Con. Grammy winner The Weeknd revealed he’s been working with Marvel on a comic series titled “Starboy,” named after his hit album from last year.

Fans went ape for the “War for the Planet of the Apes” experience. They got to monkey around with motion capture video.

Karin Konoval: “They can get on a horseback and then get into a minimalist version of mo-cap dots.”

Even stars from the “Planet of the Apes” movies were on hand to show fans how this techie movie magic works and talk about the flicks.

Terry Notary: “Over the last three years, the three films and seven years, we have become such a close, tight-knit group that it does feel like we’ve all grown as actors as well as characters throughout the franchise.”

New York Comic Con 2017 is a wrap. Time to start working on my costume for next year.

