Working off your turkey coma is easy, especially if you wanna do it in a dark theater while watching a holiday movie. There’s a lot at the box office to choose from — starting Thanksgiving Day weekend until Christmas. Here’s our festive film wrap-up.

Josh Gad (as Olaf): “We’re going door to door looking for family traditions.”

Just in time for our brisk 80-degree holiday weather? “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.”

Josh Gad (as Olaf): “Let’s go find a tradition!”

Although a short film, it’s the anticipated follow-up to 2013’s “Frozen.”

South Florida’s own Josh Gad voices Olaf, who’s on a mission to find the best holiday traditions.

The 3D animation warms up audiences for this…

Anthony Gonzalez (as Miguel): “The rest of the world may follow the rules, but I must follow my heart.”

“Coco,” the story of a young aspiring musician named Miguel. When he strums his idol’s old guitar, he’s whisked away to the magical Land of the Dead, where he unlocks a family secret.

“Coco” and “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” are rated PG.

Daisy Ridley (as Rey): “Something inside of me has always been there.”

It’s not the holidays without a new “Star Wars” movie! “The Last Jedi” is serving up all kinds of far, far away galaxy feels.

Mark Hamill (as Luke Skywalker): “I’ve seen this raw strength only once before.”

Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, hones her Jedi skills with the guidance of Luke Skywalker.

Finn, Poe and the rest of the gang are back for the eighth installment, and Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, gets a send-off fit for royalty. It’s the last time she’ll be predominantly featured in the franchise.

“The Last Jedi” is rated PG-13.

Jack Black (as Professor Shelly Oberon): “Watch your step in here.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart just can’t stay apart. Such a bromance. They star in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Four teens in detention start messing around with an old video game and — sha-zam! — they get sucked in, becoming their avatars. If they don’t play, they get stuck in video game land forever.

The movie, a reimagining of the 1995 film, is rated PG-13.

The Bellas are back! In “Pitch Perfect 3,” our favorite a capella group has broken up. (Working as a singer doesn’t really pay the bills.)

Luckily, the girls reunite for an overseas USO tour — and they’re in perfect tune.

The sing-along movie is rated PG-13.

More of a sci-fi kind of guy or girl? “Downsizing,” starring Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig, will totally weird you out.

When the world becomes overpopulated, people choose to go small in order to live big. Yep, shrinking yourself is all the rage, but a tiny life can get complicated, at least that’s what I hear.

“Downsizing” is rated PG-13.

Daniel Day-Lewis (as Reynolds Woodcock): “You look beautiful.”

If you like artsy, “Phantom Thread” is worth mentioning. Not because it’s about a superstitious, paranoid dress designer, but because it stars Daniel Day-Lewis.

And, this is the Oscar winner’s last film. He’s retiring after this one, so enjoy the incredible actor while you can.

His passionate sewing performance is rated R.

Hugh Jackman (as P.T. Barnum): “Every one of us is special.”

If you love music and performance, step right on up to “The Greatest Showman.” Hugh Jackman stars as P.T. Barnum, the guy who’s said to have given birth to showbiz. His circus, Barnum & Bailey, creates the greatest spectacle on earth, making him a worldwide sensation.

The spirited musical is rated PG.

And finally, if you’re all about Oscar buzz, the fantasy thriller “The Shape of Water,” directed by Guillermo del Toro, is said to be one of the best movies of the year. The R-rated film opens Dec. 15.

