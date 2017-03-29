Fallon’s ‘Tonight’ heads to Florida with Vin Diesel, Pitbull

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Fallon’s guests will include Vin Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal and Pitbull when his NBC late-night show airs from Florida next week.

The “Tonight Show” host’s four-night stand in Orlando celebrates the opening of Universal Orlando Resort’s new 3D attraction, “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Other guests on the “Tonight” broadcasts airing April 3-6 include Blake Shelton, Scott Eastwood, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Richie, Flo Rida, Jay Leno and Jason Derulo.

“Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” opens April 6 at the Universal Orlando Resort. The attraction includes “Tonight” show segments such as Hashtag the Panda and a virtual go-kart race that whizzes past the Statue of Liberty and other New York landmarks.

