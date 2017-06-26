Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg visits Nebraska and Iowa

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg paid a visit to Nebraska and Iowa and toured Union Pacific’s railyard in central Nebraska.

Zuckerberg also attended part of the Heartland Pride Festival in Omaha on Saturday and stopped in several Iowa towns as part of a tour of the area.

After touring the railyard, Zuckerberg posted pictures on Facebook and commented about how important railroads are to the economy because of everything they haul.

Zuckerberg spent about an hour at the Omaha event Saturday meeting with community leaders.

Previously, Zuckerberg had said he planned to tour the country this year as part of an effort to meet people in every state.

