“The Last Jedi” will have some serious competition at the box office this weekend when it faces off against The Rock. Our buddy Dwayne Johnson, along with Kevin Hart and Jack Black star in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and look to make “The Last Jedi” last weekend’s Jedi. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet put on his finest Hawaiian shirt and flew all the way to Oahu to chat with the cast and make some funny faces with them.

Dwayne Johnson (as Spencer): “I think we’ve become the avatars we chose.”

Rhys Darby (as Nigel): “Welcome to ‘Jumanji!'”

In the original 1995 “Jumanji” movie, the board game came to life in the real world. Here, it’s a video game, and anyone who plays it gets sucked into the game.

Dwayne Johnson (as Spencer): “This is a video game, which means we each have three lives.”

The entire movie was shot on location in Hawaii, so it makes sense for Deco to talk to the cast there.

Chris Van Vliet: “Rock, when your character first enters ‘Jumanji,’ you hit us all with the people’s eyebrow, and I’m wondering if Kevin, if Jack, if you guys can actually pull off a people’s eyebrow.”

Dwayne: “Let’s start with Kevin. Let me just offer a little bit of context.”

Chris Van Vliet: “There it is. It’s so electrifying.”

Kevin Hart: “I don’t have the people’s eyebrow. I have a little thing called a straight look, because this is how people do.”

Dwayne Johnson: “It’s called no talent. It’s called nooooo talent!”

So, according to The Rock, Kevin Hart has no talent, but Jack Black? Well, he’s got eyebrow talent to spare.

Jack Black: “Well, I’ve got a thing where I can get the wave going.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, both!”

Dwayne Johnson: “He’s bi-eyebrow!”

Jack Black: “I prefer ambidex-brow.”

Dwayne Johnson: “He doesn’t like bi-brow. Ambidex-brow!”

Four high school students become part of the video game, and when they do, they inhabit the bodies of The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. When they get there, they meet Nick Jonas’ character.

Dwayne Johnson (as Spencer): “Weakness, none?”

Kevin Hart (as Fridge): “I hate this game. Everybody else got good stuff. Weakness? Cake. Yes, cake is my weakness.”

Chris Van Vliet: “We know that Kevin Hart’s character has a weakness of cake. Nick, you’re an active guy. I saw you in the gym this morning. What is the food that is your weakness?”

Nick Jonas: “Ohh, pizza, for sure. It’s just, you know, cheese, pepperoni. It’s so good.”

The movie does a great job of paying tribute to the classic movie, while creating its own story.

Kevin Hart says it’s all about go big or go home.

Kevin Hart: “Within the generation today, you want to go bigger, you want to go better, and the best way to do that is to put yourself in a situation where you’re adapting to the environment that you’re in.”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” invites audiences to enter the game beginning Wednesday.

