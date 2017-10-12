Experience Germany for Oktoberfest at The Butcher Shop

Deco Drive has never wavered in our quest to save you time and money, which is why we’re telling you to skip Germany this Oktoberfest – and just head to Wynwood instead. The festivities continue this week in honor of the German tradition. And by festivities, of course we mostly mean drinking.

Rain or shine, this Oktoberfest…

Kurt Ditzler: “You can always come to the Butcher Shop and you’ll never get wet … unless somebody spills some beer on you.”

Or unless you spill beer on yourself. There’s a good chance it could happen if you take part in the stein hold or beer chug contest at The Butcher Shop in Wynwood.

Andrew Lowis: “I feel like a psycho, honestly. I gotta attribute this victory to Florida State. I just graduated from there. One of the things I learned most there was something like this, so.”

Yay college!

If you wanna drink beer on your own time, The Butcher Shop has you covered too.

Kurt Ditzler: “We’re running authentic German beer specials with liters running for $12, and we’re doing $6 pints.”

Plus the authentic food like brauts, jumbo German pretzels, strudel and schweinshaxe, which is actually harder to spell than pronounce.

It’s pork shank served on top of mashed potatoes.

Roxana Dominguez: “It was a really, really good time. The food was great. I don’t eat meat. I ate meat for the first time, and it was really, really good.”

Commemorate your trip to fake Germany with some pics at the photobooth.

Cheers!

Farah Proctor: “It’s been so much fun. It feels like I’m going to Germany, but I don’t have to go so far. I can just go right down the street.”

Roxana Dominguez: “This is definitely the top of the top. This is a great time.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Butcher Shop

165 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 846-9120

http://butchershopmiami.com/tbs/

