Exercise with furry friends at kitten yoga class

Kitten Yoga is being offered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The first class sold out almost immediately.

I guess you could say it’s the cat’s meow.

The program raises money for the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

Ali Zerbe, yogi: “I would do it again, for sure. It was so much fun, and they were crawling all over everybody. It was just fun playing with them and having them go underneath you when you were doing bridges and stuff.”

The class looks cool and all, but I’d like it even more if Kitten Yoga involved the cats doing yoga.

