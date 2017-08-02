Etxart & Panno brings ruffles from Spain to Miami

Ruffles are all the rage this summer. I like them because as we all know, ruffles have ridges! No, not the chips, the style! The trend is so popular, it’ll flounce its way into fall, too. The key is to wear the right kind of ruffle.

Tonight, our stylish friends at Etxart & Panno are telling us how to look fabulous in fancy frills.

Etxart & Panno has been serving up feminine fashions for more than 30 years.

The line, which was born and still based in Barcelona, Spain, is opening its first U.S. location at Brickell City Centre in downtown Miami.

The brand’s inspiration? Fashion from the 50s. Think actress Sophia Loren.

Sexy and classy — perfect for the South Florida fashionista.

Flo Monti, Etxart & Panno: “It’s comfortable, yet really feminine.”

From Barcelona to the beach.

Flo Monti: “Our prices are amazing, and the quality is, too.”

Etxart & Panno does flouncey fabulously, especially when it comes to wearing the right kind of ruffle.

Shireen Sandoval: “I always have this fear when I wear ruffles that I’m going to look like Captain Jack Sparrow.”

You don’t have to be a pirate to perfect the trend.

Flo Monti: “If you have a statement piece on the top, don’t have a statement piece on the bottom.”

Small, medium or large, ruffles are in charge.

Flo Monti: “If you wear a lot of ruffles, don’t put a lot of prints on it.”

And always let your ruffle do the talking.

Flo Monti: “Don’t mix and match too much.”

For the blog, I tried business chic with tropical ruffle sleeves. From day to night, in black and white, these ruffles are front and center.

For a special occasion, let your ruffles accent the romantic.

Flo Monti: “We make really few quantities of every single model, so that makes it pretty exclusive.”

Etxart & Panno wants you to stand out without ruffling any fashion feathers.

Flo Monti: “We take the name of the event and the date and everything, and we try never to sell the same garment for another person who goes to that event.”

The “right kind of ruffle” is easy when you know how to wear it, and that’s why it’s one of my favorite things.

FOR MORE INFO:

Extart & Panno

701 S Miami Ave Suite 162C

Miami, FL 33130

extartpanno.com

