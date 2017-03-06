Estefans open new restaurant in Design District

(WSVN) - The first family of Miami, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, are singing a happy tune. That’s because the couple has a new restaurant in the Design District.

Gloria and Emilio opened up Estefan Kitchen, a new fine dining Cuban restaurant.

With an inside and outside bar, and menu items that feature both traditional recipes and some for the health conscious — there is something for everyone.

Gloria Estefan: “If people have been to our other places — Lario’s on the Beach, Estefan Kitchen Express and Bongos in Orlando — then they know Cuban food has been our fare but the executive chef is taking it to a new level.”

Gloria and Emilio wanted to make sure Estefan Kitchen had a Miami flair — so the menu features lots of seafood.

FOR MORE INFO:

1961 Miad Cir, Miami, FL 33126

Phone: (786) 843-3896

http://www.estefankitchen.com/

