Estefans musical ‘On Your Feet!’ heading to Adrienne Arsht Center

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a big night full of big reveals for South Florida superstars Gloria and Emilio Estefan, as they announced they are bringing their Broadway hit home to Miami, along with a few surprises.

Speaking at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall, Monday night, the Estefans revealed “On Your Feet!” will kick off the performing arts venue’s upcoming “Broadway in Miami” series this fall. “We will be kicking off the national tour of ‘On Your Feet!’ right here at the Arsht Center,” said Gloria, who sat onstage next to her husband.

. @onyourfeetbway is going on tour and starting here at home in Miami in October!!!… https://t.co/5bTR50nxQW — Gloria Estefan (@GloriaEstefan) February 7, 2017

Since debuting on Broadway in 2015, the Tony-nominated musical has been a big hit, and now the show is coming to the city where Gloria and Emilio’s story was born. “I’m glad it’s kicking it off, because this is where everything started for us,” Gloria later told 7News. “Miami allowed us the ability to grow and evolve with the kind of music that we made.”

The crowd at the Arsht Center was treated to a performance by the cast of “On Your Feet!” Taking the stage was Gloria’s understudy on Broadway, Miami native Christie Prades.

After the performance, Prades learned she will be starring as Gloria on the show’s national tour, which is scheduled to play at the Arsht Center Oct. 5-15.

When asked how a Miami audience will react to “On Your Feet!” Emilio replied, “I think people will identify with the history. They know the whole history, but you know, they also want to see a little bit of them in the history. You know, a lot of people come into a new country with a different sound, with a different culture, and you know something? They had to fight to be a survivor and to get the American dream.”

The musical tells a story about chasing your dream that, Gloria said, anyone can identify with. When asked what theater goers seeing “On Your Feet!” for the very first time can expect, Gloria said, “Bring a tissue.”

“And get ready to dance,” Emilio added.

Other shows announced for the upcoming season include “Chicago,” “The Color Purple” and “Finding Neverland.”

