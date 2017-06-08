Estefan Kitchen brings the heat with Miami Spice preview

Miami Spice heats up in August. Boy, is that far away. Hey, maybe it will stop raining by then. But there’s good news. There’s a Spice preview at one of South Florida’s hottest new spots. The Spice is gonna get you — at Estefan Kitchen in the Design District — starting next week. But Deco’s getting an early preview, even earlier.

It’s getting Spice-y at Estefan Kitchen.

Reginald Sperling, event manager: “Emilio and Gloria are so excited to be the first to present the Miami Spice preview.”

You heard right. You don’t have to wait until August, because the Estefans are teaming with Miami Spice to give you a preview.

Janel Sierra: “Estefan Kitchen is a new restaurant. We really want to have people experience new restaurants in Miami.”

If you couldn’t guess, the owners of Estefan Kitchen are Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Emilio Estefan: “What I love about this, this brings Miami together. You see the diversity of people, all the Cuban people, Latinos from all over the world, but you bring a lot of Italians and that sort of thing. This represents, I would say, Miami.”

And at next week’s Miami Spice kick-off, you’ll be able to sample all their menu items before the big event. From the mojitos to the food, there’s plenty of good stuff on the menu, all for $55 a person.

Reginald Sperling: “Salmon ‘tiradito,’ avocado salad, some beef empanadas.”

That’s just appetizers. Dinner includes…

Reginald Sperling: “A delicious lechon flatbread. We also will have a Cuban risotto and a chicken ‘vaca frita.'”

But perhaps the reason to get on your feet is the live musical performance.

Reginald Sperling: “The pianist actually has four sets throughout the evening.”

In between, the restaurant plays music videos.

Reginald Sperling: “We have a range of artists, from Frank Sinatra to Celia Cruz to, of course, Gloria Estefan.”

And how’s this for entertainment?

Bartender (singing): “Fly me to the moon, let me sway among the stars.”

The staff sings during dinner.

Emilio Estefan: “They sing incredible. Everybody enjoys them, which is great. It’s a lot of fun when you see them singing.”

All of it makes for quite the recipe of a fun night out.

Sandra Santiago, guest: “It’s amazing. The food’s amazing, the atmosphere, the service — it’s to die for.”

Reginald Sperling: “Between our traditional Cuban cuisine, our delicious beverages, as well as our live entertainment, it’s basically a party atmosphere.”

Estefan Kitchen is taking reservations for next week’s event. For more information, head to the link below.

FOR MORE INFO:

Estefan Kitchen

140 NE 39 St.

Miami, Florida 33137

(786) 843-3880

http://estefankitchen.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.