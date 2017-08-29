Enjoy Labor Day with a staycation

Labor Day weekend is this coming weekend … and if you aren’t laboring, there are some local hot spots that want you to come visit. And best of all, you get a discount!

Labor Day weekend is three days to soak up the SoFlo sun.

And if you are a local — the Elita Hotel in Fort Lauderdale invites you to their staycation special.

Phillipa Giesbert: “It’s the end of the summer and we are going into the fall and everyone is going back to school, and we wanted people to have one last opportunity to enjoy and relax.”

Check in — and check out this Labor Day special that’s only for Florida residents.

Phillipa Giesbert: “We want to invite people to see their own home from the eyes of a guest.”

If you are from the Sunshine State you get 20 percent off and goodies too.

Phillipa Giesbert: “You will have a bottle of chilled rosé waiting for you when you walk in, and unicorns that you can take to the pool.”

The Labor Day special doesn’t end there.

The unicorns are for you to keep and —

Phillipa Giesbert: “Glam Squad has partnered with us and at check-in, you will get a code which is good for you and a guest, and they will come and blow out your hair.”

Glam Squad is an app-based beauty on-demand service that just launched in Broward, and the Elita’s staycation special code is good for your entire stay.

Phillipa Giesbert: “We want to make an impact. We want people to remember it and who doesn’t remember a giant unicorn?”

The W South Beach has the staycation down to a letter.

The hotel is offering a Sunshine State special.

Unicee Cruz: “We’re offering Florida residents 15 percent off their stay. We’re also offering 15 percent off at The Dutch for dinner.”

Located in the heart of South Beach, the W is all about luxury. From the amazing pool to the suites — you’ll be living in style.

Unicee Cruz: “Our junior suites are great for a weekend getaway with your friends. We also have a WOW Suite that can accommodate up to 10 friends if you wanted to have a nice weekend.”

Celebrate your sweet deal with a sweet cocktail at the living room.

Unicee Cruz: “We really brought the cocktail lounge into the now, and we constantly try to be creative.”

From rooms that make you say “wow,” to fabulous food, the W South Beach could be the place to kick off your staycation in style.

Rooms at the Elita Hotel start at $134 and the staycation deal is a two-night minimum.

FOR MORE INFO:

Elita Hotel

3030 Bayshore Dr.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 467-0568

https://gzellacollection.com/elita/

W South Beach

2201 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 938-3000

http://www.wsouthbeach.com/

