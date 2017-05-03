‘Empire’ releases season 3 soundtrack

(WSVN) - “Empire” has deep drama brought to us by an all-star cast. But they’re nothing without the music. Tonight we’re taking a closer look.. I mean listen… To the tunes.

All of the hit songs from season 3 of “Empire” are available on a new soundtrack…

Ta’Rhonda Jones, actress: “You got all different diverse types of music so it’s like Jussie is soul, he’s giving me Prince and then you got Yaz with all his hip hop but I think this season Yaz has turned it around and given a positive hip hop.”

Jussie Smollett: “I always love the music, but there are some songs that I get that I’m just like ‘Yes.’ This song right here makes me feel a way that music is supposed to make you feel.”

Like the song “Starlight”…

Ta’Rhonda Jones: “Have you heard that? I got to play that for you.”

Besides the new soundtrack…

“Empire’s” four remaining episodes will be filled with music and drama…

Terrence Howard: “Andre wants to kill Lucious because why, he wants his father approval, Jamal wants his families approval and wants approval within himself. He can’t get that outside he has to find that and Hikim wants to find his purpose.”

Jones: “And it wouldn’t be ‘Empire’ if nobody died, somebody got to go and then the person who’s gonna leave is the person we least expect and then the person who does the killing is someone we least expect as well.”

