‘Empire’ cast discuss drama in the Lyon family

Lucious can’t remember his past. Cookie doesn’t want him to remember. And their kids? Well, they’re dealing with their own issues tonight on “Empire,” and the stars are telling Deco all about it.

“Empire” is all about memories. Lucious lost ’em. Plotting friends and family have ’em, and he wants ’em back.

Terrence Howard: “A lot of his responsibility has now fallen onto Cookie’s shoulders now to try and keep the company going, trying to keep the boys going.”

Taraji P. Henson: “It’s almost like the Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde or the devil and the angel. Now you get to see his angel side. I didn’t know he had one, so you know Cookie is almost falling in love with a whole other man — the man she always dreamed of and longed for.”

Meanwhile the hot and sexy trio of Jamal, Andre and Hakeem are trying to move past their own issues.

Bryshere Gray: “Season 1, my character was lashing out, you know, he had anger problems, and now he’s knowing how to calm those anger problems down.”

Jussie Smollett: “Jamal has been through a lot in these last four seasons. He’s come out, he’s taken a bullet for his dad, he’s had issues with PTSD, he’s had a drug problem, he’s been through rehab, and now he’s being manipulated by this guy who he finally believes is his one, and he’s his ‘none.'”

Trai Byers: “He’s always been trying to find himself, even with Rhonda, and trying to take over the empire, then going towards religion and just finding different aspects of that and losing his relationship with God because he’s lost his family and betraying everything that he knew because everything he knew was either taken from him or betrayed him.”

But another family is getting ready to prove they’re worthy rivals to the Lyons.

Taye Diggs: “I think by virtue of the fact that they just stand up to them, you know what I mean?”

Terrell Carter: “And they’ll just do exactly the same things they’ve done. Throughout the seasons, you’ve seen that the Lyons would pretty much do anything even to each other.”

