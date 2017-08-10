‘Empire’ cast answer fans’ questions on Facebook Live

So what if there’s still seven weeks to go until the new season of “Empire” kicks off? The cast is wound up and ready to go — and they’re giving us a taste of what’s in store for season 4. (That rhymes!)

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “We’re family; we stick together. Why you think they call us Lyons?”

Season 4 of “Empire” will see the show go back to its roots. The plan is to cut back on guest stars and focus more on the Lyon family and their dynasty.

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “We get knocked down, we get back up.”

The stars of the show answered fan questions on Facebook Live, and they immediately started with Taraji P. Henson’s new look. She joked that she’s playing Jamal this season.

Taraji P. Henson: “I cut my hair, so today I’m playing Jamal. I’m a boy. Psych.”

Season 3 ended in tragedy with Lucious caught in an explosion set up by his own family.

Terrence Howard (as Lucious Lyon): “I guess the big bad folks upstairs weren’t ready for me to check out yet.”

He survived, but now he has no memory of anything.

Terrence Howard: Season 4 is going to be really, really good because Luscious doesn’t have his memory. So Lucious is living in the moment. So now he sees his son, he’s able to have a beautiful relationship with his son without the prejudice or the bigotry that he had before.”

Taraji P. Henson: “‘Will Cookie and Lucious get back together despite him losing his memory?’ No. Next question. I don’t know what y’all write.”

Terrence Howard (as Lucious Lyon): “I’ve got the love of my family behind me.”

Taraji P. Henson: “That man is everything to me and my boys.”

The dynamic of the Lyon family has changed a lot since the first season, and it continues to change in season 4. What hasn’t changed is how much fun everyone has on set.

Taraji P. Henson: “Who is the funniest on set?”

Lee Daniels: “You.”

Taraji P. Henson: “Good answer.”

Jussie Smollett: “What was the most exciting part about shooting for season 4?”

Terrence Howard: “We just started. Well, the most exciting thing for me was, right when we got there, they had to give us checks for signing our contract. Was that too honest?”

“Empire” returns to FOX Sept. 27.

