Eminem blasts President Trump: ‘I hope he gets impeached’

(WSVN) - Eminem has not been shy about his disdain for President Donald Trump.

His freestyle rap about the president during the BET Hip Hop Awards in October quickly went viral, as he cursed those who voted for Trump in the 2016 election.

Now he’s talking about Trump again in a new interview with New York Magazine, going more into detail about his feelings about the current administration.

“He makes my blood boil. I can’t even watch the news anymore because it makes me too stressed out,” the Detroit rapper told the magazine. “All jokes aside, all punch lines aside, I’m trying to get a message out there about him. I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it’s not going to be that with him in charge.”

.@Eminem on his new album, his critics, and hating Donald Trump https://t.co/GPwo8ULw7K — New York Magazine (@NYMag) December 18, 2017

Eminem says he didn’t always feel this way about Trump, initially thinking he may bring something different to Washington, D.C.

“I remember when he was first sniffing around politics, I thought, ‘We’ve tried everything else, why not him?’ Then — and I was watching it live — he had that speech where he said Mexico is sending us rapists and criminals. I got this feeling of what the (expletive)?” Eminem recalled. “From that point on, I knew it was going to be bad with him. What he’s doing putting people against each other is scary (expletive). His election was such a disappointment to me about the state of the country.”

The rapper just released a new album, entitled “Revival.” On it, he says several tracks refer to the president, and he hopes Trump will have something to say about it.

“There’s nothing I’m saying about him on Revival that he doesn’t already know about himself,” Eminem said. “It’s more that I want him to answer me because I got ideas for all kinds of (expletive) to say back to him if he does.”

When the magazine asked how he hopes the Trump presidency will play out in 2018, Eminem replied, “I hope he gets impeached. I’d be there for that.”

You can read the full New York Magazine interview with Eminem by clicking here.

