Emily Estefan drops debut album

Emily Estefan was born into music royalty, and now she’s tackling the industry that put her parents Gloria and Emilio on the map.

Emily Estefan: “I never make music with the intention of following in their footsteps. It’s naturally what comes out.”

Emily’s debut album, “Take Whatever You Want,” drops next week. It documents the 22-year-old’s personal journey to finding her voice.

Emily Estefan: “I was afraid to discover my own voice, literally what it sounded like, and the possibility of what I had to say, letting it go freely.”

The music mixes jazz and funk and channels Emily’s raw emotion.

Emily Estefan: “The music was created in the most isolated state I’ve ever been in my life, completely alone between midnight and 5:30, 6 a.m., living alone like I’ve never been before. It captures such an important time for me that, no matter if you like it or not, it’s just honestly so indicative of this journey for me.”

Don’t be fooled by her last name, though. Emily says, don’t rush to compare her to her music legend mother.

Emily Estefan: “I do feel like, if you find similarities, that’s OK, but it’s my identity.”

And hold off on the expectations.

Emily Estefan: “My hope as an artist would be that you listen to it without any expectations and do exactly as the title says, which is to take what you want from it.”

As for her hit-making mother, Gloria Estefan can’t contain her pride for her baby girl’s labor of love.

Gloria Estefan: “I am nothing but excited to see her grow and get her music out there, because I think she’s an amazing artist. I think she’s gonna blow us away.”

The night before the album comes out, Emily will be performing the music live for the first time. And what better place to do that than right here in the 305?

Emily Estefan: “It means a lot to me. This city has always been home, and the people in it make it that as well. I’m so excited to be able to translate my blood, sweat and tears into our blood, sweat and tears.”

