One of the newest and hottest nightclubs in SoFlo isn’t on South Beach, or even in Fort Lauderdale. This hot spot is near Downtown Miami, on Brickell — which is great, since there isn’t enough traffic already in that area. But this is SoFlo, and where there’s a will, there’s a party.

When it comes to dinner and a show, El Tucán on Brickell is the place to be. This modern-day cabaret mixes glitz, glamour and good food.

But now they’ve added to the lineup. Late night revelers can live it up at El Tucán Nightclub.

Mathieu Massa, El Tucán Cabaret & Nightclub: “What we realized is that the people who came to see our shows didn’t want to leave, and this is something that was missing in Brickell.”

Thursdays through Saturdays, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., party it up El Tucán-style.

Mathieu Massa: “We can expect some sexy, house, pop, open format type of music. Our goal is to please everybody and to make an enjoyable night.”

There is a giant DJ booth where guests throughout the club can see mix masters, like Miami’s own DJ Irie, spin tunes.

Mathieu Massa: “The inspiration comes from, really, providing a unique high-end experience to our high-end clients who come to see our shows.”

The folks at El Tucán Nightclub like to say the club is a continuation of their unique dining experience. We just say it’s fun and the place to be.

Mathieu Massa: “It’s the hot city where most of the hot restaurants were opening, and there was no high-end late night offer on the market until today.”

FOR MORE INFO:

El Tucán Cabaret & Nightclub

1111 SW 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 535-0065

www.eltucanmiami.com/

