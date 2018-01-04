El Cielo takes diners on a journey of food and flavors

There’s nothing like fine dining that makes your meal a marvelous experience. A restaurant in Brickell is taking dinner to the next level. It’s tingling the senses with each dish on the menu.

It looks like a restaurant … and, well, yeah, it is, but there’s more to it than that.

Shawnee Obregon, El Cielo: “El Cielo is not a restaurant to just come in to just eat food and leave because this is an experience. This is where you come in to share a moment with someone.”

And at El Cielo in Brickell, a moment isn’t just a metaphor.

Shawnee Obregon: “Our chef has designed a tasting menu in which we serve by moments. Each moment represents a story.”

Or as the chef himself puts it…

Juan Manuel Barrientos, chef: “It’s like an emotional roller coaster of flavors.”

Juan Manuel Barrientos: “I want people to relax, to leave expectations outside and let us take them on a journey of food and flavors.”

Eating with your hands is not only welcomed here, but recommended.

Tatiana Osma, patron: “I don’t mind eating with my hands, and it actually makes it a very unique experience because you’re part of all your senses while you’re eating.”

Also recommended — washing your hands with chocolate. Yeah, chocolate!

Shawnee Obregon: “This is supposed to bring you back to when you were younger and able to eat with your hands and just bring you back to your infancy.”

So while you get intimate with your food at the table, the lovefest starts in the kitchen, where the chefs handle each ingredient like it’s their first born child.

Shawnee Obregon: “It’s very like a chemistry class when you’re seeing them making these dishes. It’s amazing.”

Some of the dishes are tiny.

But it’s all about the quality, not the quantity — even though you do end up getting several courses throughout the meal.

Tatiana Osma: “Every time you put one of the pieces in your mouth — even though it’s small — it’s like it brings a complete new world in your mouth.”

Maribel Alvarado, patron: “You get to really feel good after you finish the whole process of every meal or every dish because it’s unique, each one.”

