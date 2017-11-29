Eggplant Rollatini/Angelo Elia Pizza Bar & Tapas

Casual Italian cooking at its finest — Eggplant Rollatini is on the menu. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys!

The Chef: Angelo Elia

The Restaurant: La Muse Café, Miami

The Dish: Eggplant Rollatini

Ingredients:

1 eggplant – peeled and sliced 1/4 in. lengthwise

1.5 oz Ricotta

1.5 oz Mozzarella

1 oz Parmesan – grated

1 egg yolk

1 bunch – Spinach (steamed with olive oil and garlic)

4 oz. Marinara sauce

Basil leaves (for garnish)

Salt/Pepper

Method of Preparation:

Coat eggplant slices in flour, sprinkle with salt, and dip in eggwash and fry in olive oil-coated pan over very high heat until both sides are browned (will cook very fast). Allow excess oil to drip off.

In a bowl, mixed steamed spinach with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, egg yolk, and salt.

Lay eggplant slices on flat surface and place one scoop of spinach mix in center of eggplant slice, and roll each slice.

On baking dish, scoop one ounce of marinara, then lay rollatini (seam side down) onto sauce. Cover with remaining marinara and any remaining mozzarella, and parmesan.

Bake at 350 degree for 3-4 minutes, to soften eggplant and melt cheese.

To Plate:

Slide rollatini on plate and garnish with leftover marinara in baking dish, parmesan, pepper and basil leaves.

Serves: 3 rolls per person

Serving Suggestion: Jankara Vermentino di Gallura DOCG (white)

Angelo Elia Pizza Bar and Tapas

1370 Weston Rd.

Weston, FL 33326

(954) 306-0037

www.angeloeliapizza.com

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.