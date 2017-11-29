Eggplant Rollatini/Angelo Elia Pizza Bar & Tapas

Casual Italian cooking at its finest — Eggplant Rollatini is on the menu. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys!
The Chef: Angelo Elia
The Restaurant: La Muse Café, Miami
The Dish: Eggplant Rollatini
Ingredients:
1 eggplant – peeled and sliced 1/4 in. lengthwise
1.5 oz Ricotta
1.5 oz Mozzarella
1 oz Parmesan – grated
1 egg yolk
1 bunch – Spinach (steamed with olive oil and garlic)
4 oz. Marinara sauce
Basil leaves (for garnish)
Salt/Pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Coat eggplant slices in flour, sprinkle with salt, and dip in eggwash and fry in olive oil-coated pan over very high heat until both sides are browned (will cook very fast). Allow excess oil to drip off.
- In a bowl, mixed steamed spinach with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, egg yolk, and salt.
- Lay eggplant slices on flat surface and place one scoop of spinach mix in center of eggplant slice, and roll each slice.
- On baking dish, scoop one ounce of marinara, then lay rollatini (seam side down) onto sauce. Cover with remaining marinara and any remaining mozzarella, and parmesan.
- Bake at 350 degree for 3-4 minutes, to soften eggplant and melt cheese.
To Plate:
Slide rollatini on plate and garnish with leftover marinara in baking dish, parmesan, pepper and basil leaves.
Serves: 3 rolls per person
Serving Suggestion: Jankara Vermentino di Gallura DOCG (white)
Angelo Elia Pizza Bar and Tapas
1370 Weston Rd.
Weston, FL 33326
(954) 306-0037
www.angeloeliapizza.com
