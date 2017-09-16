ST. LOUIS (AP) — A second major act has canceled a concert in downtown St. Louis in the wake of protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged in the killing of a black suspect.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s sold-out Sunday night show at the Scottrade Center was cancelled for the same reason cited earlier Saturday by U2 when the band canceled a Saturday night performance: Police say they cannot guarantee the typical level of security as the city faces ongoing protests.

Hundreds protested Friday and Saturday in downtown St. Louis, in an upscale section of town and in well-to-do suburbs. More protests were expected Saturday night.

