Eat the best of Fort Lauderdale at Crave

Hurricane Irma affected everyone and everything in South Florida. Even Crave had to call it quits — for a while. The Fort Lauderdale Food Festival is now up and running after shutting down for two weeks.

Through October 15th, restaurants are offering three courses of deliciousness for a price that will keep your wallet fat.

Foodies are being turned on to the best of Fort Lauderdale at Crave.

Stacy Ritter: “Where we feature restaurants in the Greater Fort Lauderdale, Broward County area that do a three-course meal price-fixed at $37.”

It’s a chance to dive deep into the cuisine of the 954.

Stacy Ritter: “It gives an opportunity for Broward County residents and those visitors out of the county and out of the state, and out of the country actually, to experience the culinary delights of the Greater Fort Lauderdale area.”

It’s like taking your taste buds on a sight-seeing tour every night of the week.

Stacy Ritter: “So you can get incredibly creative food, you get can distinctive experiences.”

One of Crave’s most distinctive offerings happens nightly at Mai-Kai.

The phrase “plenty of bang for your buck” comes to mind.

Chef Mark Rivera: “You’re not just getting a three-course dinner. You’re getting the show, so it’s the whole dining experience.”

The Polynesian Dance Revue is a perfect complement to your meal.

The legendary locale is plating its Asian-inspired cuisines along with house favorites.

Chef Mark Rivera: “Some of the dishes that we have, they’re very fresh and very seasonal. It’s a great way to highlight our menu as well.”

A few of the famous Mai-Kai cocktails might add a little more to your bill, but they’ll add a lot to your evening.

Chef Mark Rivera: “So it’s just really a fun place to come out to go enjoy.”

Meanwhile, over at the 15th Street Fisheries, tarpon are basically jumping out of the water to celebrate Crave.

Chef Ulisses “Scrappy” Mar: “Well, I think Crave is part of the community. I mean, it’s definitely something to give back to the community.”

Your choices change every night during the festival. That sounds insane — but there’s a method to the madness.

Chef Ulisses “Scrappy” Mar: “Sometimes the same old things get boring. I don’t like boring. I like definitely changing different things up.”

More work for the kitchen means more reasons to return to the fisheries.

Chef Ulisses “Scrappy” Mar: “It’s smaller portions, a little bit smaller than the usual entrees that we usually serve here, but that way they’re able to sample and they could come any day they want.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Crave GFL

https://www.sunny.org/restaurants/cravegfl/

