Easy Orange Cake/Belkys

Ingredients:

1 box white cake mix (any brand)

6 oz. plain Greek yogurt

1 1/2 cups orange juice

1 tbs. freshly grated orange zest

powdered sugar for garnish (optional)

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

– Combine cake mix, Greek yogurt and orange juice, and mix well. Add orange zest and blend again.

– Pour the batter into a greased 8 X 8 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20-25 minutes. Check the center with a toothpick, and when it comes out clean it’s done.

To Plate:

Cut into 9 pieces, garnish with powdered sugar and orange slices, and serve it up!

Serves: 9

