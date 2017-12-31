Easy Orange Cake/Belkys

(WSVN) - We’ve got the perfect treat for you to enjoy as you watch the orange rise. Get your aprons out — we’re grabbing a bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 box white cake mix (any brand)
6 oz. plain Greek yogurt
1 1/2 cups orange juice
1 tbs. freshly grated orange zest
powdered sugar for garnish (optional)
Method of Preparation:
– Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
– Combine cake mix, Greek yogurt and orange juice, and mix well. Add orange zest and blend again.
– Pour the batter into a greased 8 X 8 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20-25 minutes. Check the center with a toothpick, and when it comes out clean it’s done.
To Plate:
Cut into 9 pieces, garnish with powdered sugar and orange slices, and serve it up!
Serves: 9
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.