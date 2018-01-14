Easy Creamy Pasta/Belkys

If you’re wondering what to make for dinner that’s easy and super tasty, we’ve got you covered! Italian cuisine is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Easy Creamy Pasta

Ingredients:

8 oz. pasta (spaghetti or your favorite)

1/2 tbs. minced garlic (or garlic paste)

1/4 cup sun dried tomatoes packed in oil and chopped

3 tbs. heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste

fresh parmesan- to taste

3 tbs. parsley for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Remove sun-dried tomatoes from oil and slice them up.

Put spaghetti (or your favorite pasta) in boiling, salted water.

Add some olive oil from the sun-dried tomatoes to a hot pan then put the tomatoes in and sauté. Add garlic and stir. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Lower the heat and add heavy whipping cream. Stir well. When the spaghetti is done, add to the pan and give it a toss. If it needs to be thinned out, just add a bit of pasta water from the pot. Grate fresh parmesan cheese into the pan and add chopped parsley.

To Plate:

Add more Parmesan cheese and serve hot!

Serves: 4

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.