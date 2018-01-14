Easy Creamy Pasta/Belkys

If you’re wondering what to make for dinner that’s easy and super tasty, we’ve got you covered! Italian cuisine is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Easy Creamy Pasta
Ingredients:
8 oz. pasta (spaghetti or your favorite)
1/2 tbs. minced garlic (or garlic paste)
1/4 cup sun dried tomatoes packed in oil and chopped
3 tbs. heavy cream
salt and pepper to taste
fresh parmesan- to taste
3 tbs. parsley for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Remove sun-dried tomatoes from oil and slice them up.
- Put spaghetti (or your favorite pasta) in boiling, salted water.
- Add some olive oil from the sun-dried tomatoes to a hot pan then put the tomatoes in and sauté. Add garlic and stir. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Lower the heat and add heavy whipping cream. Stir well. When the spaghetti is done, add to the pan and give it a toss. If it needs to be thinned out, just add a bit of pasta water from the pot. Grate fresh parmesan cheese into the pan and add chopped parsley.
To Plate:
Add more Parmesan cheese and serve hot!
Serves: 4
