Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he is ‘seriously considering’ presidential run

(WSVN) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for president? It may sound like the plot of a film, but it could actually happen.

With rumors floating around as early as May, Johnson confirmed that he is “seriously considering” running for president.

Johnson made the announcement during an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres show earlier this week.

When asked why he would enter politics, he said, “To serve the people, and create a better environment for them.”

Alongside Johnson for the interview was comedian Kevin Hart, who said he would support Johnson in his presidential run.

“If he were to put himself in that position, he would get my support whole-heartedly. I know where his heart is,” Hart said. “I really know him. So I know if he puts himself in that position, it’s for the better of the people, I can only applaud him and support him for doing that.”

Johnson, who told Variety that he is a registered Independent, said with all of his projects currently lined up, it may not be until 2024 that he would actually run.

The wrestling-turned-movie star told USA Today that he is considering the switch to politics because he was surprised that so many people responded positively to the idea.

“But I mean, honestly, there are so many different variables that have to come into play when you think about this,” he said. “Politics is not my business. So the consideration is there. And we’ll just have to see. I’ll continue to watch and learn as much as I can.”

