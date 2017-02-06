Drones create floating light show in Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance

(WSVN) - If you wondered how the lights behind Lady Gaga moved as she stood on the roof of the NRG Stadium during the Super Bowl halftime show, you weren’t alone.

The lights were actually 300 Intel “Shooting Star” drones, which flew in the air and synchronized to form an American flag at the start of Gaga’s performance.

The stunning drone display was actually filmed last week, due to Federal Aviation Administration airspace restrictions surrounding the big game. The company needed an FAA waiver to pull off the stunt.

Intel said their drones, which each weigh less than a basketball, are quadcopters equipped with LED lights that can create billions of color combinations. A single operator can control the entire swarm of drones, the company said.

“Lady Gaga and the Super Bowl creative team wanted to pull off something that had never been done before and we were able to combine Intel drone innovation with her artistry to pull off a truly unique experience,” said Josh Walden, senior vice president and general manager of Intel’s New Technology Group.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.