Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip for Waffle House employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSVN) — New Kids on the Block founding member Donnie Wahlberg showed he’s got “the right stuff” when he left a $2,000 tip on a bill at Waffle House.

In a post on Facebook, Wahlberg posted an image of himself with the restaurant employees, along with the receipt showing the tip on the bill of $82.60.

The post read, “My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC! ❤”

Wahlberg also posted a Facebook Live video where he said he gave away tickets to an upcoming performance.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.