(WSVN) - They’re the perfect sweet capper for your year-end festivities. “Done up” donut holes are like cake pops — minus all that cake pop drama. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 box store bought doughnut holes

1 tub frosting

sprinkles

Method of Preparation:

– Melt the frosting in a microwave safe bowl.

– Using a spoon dip the doughnut holes in the frosting and place them on a baking sheet.

– Top them with sprinkles. Let them set in the refrigerator at least 1 hour.

To Plate:

Remove and place them in small cupcake liners. Serve at room temperature.

