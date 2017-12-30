(WSVN) - They’re the perfect sweet capper for your year-end festivities. “Done up” donut holes are like cake pops — minus all that cake pop drama. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 box store bought doughnut holes
1 tub frosting
sprinkles
Method of Preparation:
– Melt the frosting in a microwave safe bowl.
– Using a spoon dip the doughnut holes in the frosting and place them on a baking sheet.
– Top them with sprinkles. Let them set in the refrigerator at least 1 hour.
To Plate:
Remove and place them in small cupcake liners. Serve at room temperature.
