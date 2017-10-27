The Miami Dolphins got shut out last night in Baltimore, but at least their cheerleaders are scoring points. That’s because the Lady Fins are ready to rock the runway for a good cause. Here’s Deco’s resident cheer judge Chris Van Vliet at Hard Rock Stadium with a look.

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders are getting ready to strut their stuff for their annual swimsuit fashion show, Friday night.

Dorie Grogan, Senior Director Entertainment and Brand Impact, Miami Dolphins: “The Cheerleaders have been working really hard for a couple of weeks now. It’s dance performances, it’s walking down the runway. Every year it gets more and more extravagant.”

Jodi, Miami Dolphins Cheerleader: “We put a lot of hard work into it. We take the night for the stage and have a great time.”

Unlike previous years, the Cheerleaders don’t have a calendar. It’s something much bigger.

Chris Van Vliet: “So clear this up for me. This is no longer a calendar. What is it?

Dorie Grogan: “This isn’t a calendar. This is an annual. This our very first time to do this. We thought, ‘Calendars, does anyone really use a calendar?’ And also, we take so many great photographs, so why not show them all?”

Exactly! Why limit it to just 12 pages?

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Annual will be 100 pages, and the fashion show is just a taste of what’s in it.

Chris Van Vliet: “So when you’re walking down the runway, what’s going through your mind?”

Allison, Miami Dolphins Cheerleader: “I’m just hoping that I don’t fall down. I’m looking out at the crowd, I’m so excited. I’m embracing the moment and whatever my costume is, and I’m just so happy.”

Jodi: “To get out there and to just take the runway. We feel so empowered; it’s exciting.”

The photos in the annual were shot from Miami Beach, south to Key West. The proceeds will benefit the rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Irma through the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

Chris Van Vliet: “After the show is done, what’s the one food that you cannot wait to eat?”

Allison: “Pizza! I’m so excited. I’ve been thinking about it all day.”

