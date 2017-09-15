Earlier this week, the world remembered the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Now a new documentary, with a little star power from Gwyneth Paltrow, is shedding light on a man who saved lives that day in New York. Deco caught up with the director of “Man in Red Bandana.”

9/11 Survivor 1: “The fire started getting very bad. There were beams that were crashing down.”

Nearly 3,000 lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, but many were saved — thanks to firefighters, police and civilians.

Matthew Weiss: “One day, six years ago, I heard a story. I went to lunch with my banker, and I was just blown away.”

“Man in Red Bandana,” narrated by Gwyneth Paltrow, tells the true story of Welles Crowther, a stock trader credited with saving more than 10 people from the World Trade Center.

Matthew Weiss: “Welles Crowther died on 9/11, and no one knew what happened to him for eight months. And then, due to a New York Times article, different survivors discussing a red bandana and this man wearing it and saving them, the family was able to figure out that that was their son.”

Welles was known by friends and family for always carrying a red bandana.

Matthew Weiss: “Through the Times article and these two women’s account, they were able to piece together the last hour of their son’s life. His finest hour, by all accounts.”

Jefferson Crowther: “As soon as my wife read this, she was like, ‘This is Welles. They’re talking about Welles.”

In the film, survivors describe Crowther’s efforts to get people out of the towers.

9/11 Survivor 2: “A young man came over screaming and said, ‘I found the stairs. Follow me. I’ll help you.'”

“Man in Red Bandana” is available on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon. Weiss hopes his story inspires others to do good.

Matthew Weiss: “You don’t have to save 10 people like Welles, but we can definitely give up our seat on a bus, or open a door for someone who needs help.”

