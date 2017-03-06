Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen opens shop in Fort Lauderdale

The doctor will see you now — if you’re looking to cure your appetite. Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen is open in the 954, and the Chicago-based restaurant is bringing along some of the Second City’s tastiest treats.

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen has blown into Fort Lauderdale straight from the Windy City. This Chicago mainstay fits right in to the SoFlo scene.

Dustin Durrenberger, manager, Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen: “You know, it’s sleek, sexy. It’s clean. When you walk in, you’re just like, ‘Wow, this place is very modern and beautiful,’ right?”

The open kitchen is a big part of Doc’s visual appeal.

Dustin Durrenberger: “When you can’t see what’s going on in the kitchen, you’re wondering what’s going on back there. We wanted to show you. We wanted to put ourselves on stage. Our food is essentially the star of the show.”

The place not only looks good. What’s put on the plate will please the palate.

Dustin Durrenberger: “It’s a little bit of everything for everybody. Sandwiches, salads, burgers, very special entrées.”

One of the specialties is Tennessee Hot Chicken. Covered in a Cajun buttermilk marinade and dredged in seasoned flour, it hits the deep fryer for a few minutes. Then it’s topped with a honey-habanero sauce and served with cole slaw and some cornbread croutons.

If you’re looking for some Chicago-based chow, check these out…

Dustin Durrenberger: “Our corned beef sandwich, which is super popular; the corned beef from the corned beef factory out of Chicago. Our gelato cookie sandwiches, and we’re the only place outside of Chicago where you can get them anywhere.”

Polenta fries with two different sauces. Guacamole with sweet potato chips. Build-it-yourself wok bowls. Double-decker chocolate cake. Choosing from all these temptations can cause you to work up a mean thirst.

Doc’s has you covered there, too.

Dustin Durrenberger: “We’re fresh, right? Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, so we use that in our cocktails. We use fresh juices, whether it’s our beet juice used in ‘Beetlejuice.'”

The folks at Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen hope to see you soon — and often…

Dustin Durrenberger: “‘Cause the food and the atmosphere and everything is very approachable.”

Customer: “Best place in town!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen

452 N. Federal Hwy.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(754) 900-2401

https://docbsfreshkitchen.com/

