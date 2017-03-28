DJ Khaled joins ‘Pitch Perfect’ cast

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami rapper DJ Khaled is getting ready for his big role on the big screen in “Pitch Perfect.”

When Khaled isn’t producing hit songs, he’s busy on social media giving out his keys to success. Now he’s trying his hand at Hollywood with a role in the hit “Pitch Perfect” series of movies.

Breaking news #DJKHALED ON SET With a MAJOR ROLE IN THE MOVIE 🎥 #pitchperfect3 .. I WILL NEVER STOP!!! GOD IS THE GREATEST!🙏🏽🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥 @pitchperfectmovie A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

The Hip-Hop savant announced on social media that he’ll be joining the cast of the hit movie franchise.

The film, which stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Elizabeth Banks, is currently shooting its third installment.

Khaled hung with Banks, while announcing he’s officially joined the cast. He’s even giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at filming.

Day1 on set @pitchperfectmovie TELL THEY I SAID HI!!!! #pitchperfect3 2017 ! #wethebest #GRATEFUL .. cc @elizabethbanks A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

There’s no word yet on what role Khaled will play, but with this kind of excitement, we’re sure he’ll be hitting all the right notes in Hollywood.

“Pitch Perfect 3” hits theaters later this year, on Dec. 22.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.