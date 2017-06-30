DJ Khaled brings together community during UM networking event

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida superstar DJ hosted a night of art, fashion and music at the University of Miami.

Khaled is coming off his latest album release, “Grateful,” which features plenty of artists, including Rhianna, Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Not only did Khaled make a splash this summer with music, the Miami native will be in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

7News caught up with Khaled during “Impact 2017,” an event he hosted at the University of Miami, Thursday night. “This is my home,” he said. “I’m happy to be home. I’ve been on the road for so long.”

The all-day event merged music, art, fashion and technology. “This my first year here, and I’m enjoying it,” said one eventgoer.

“Man, I’m just here to support Miami,” said another eventgoer.

When asked to describe the event, Khaled said, “I mean, I just love going to events where everyone come out and love. The families can come out and also get educated.”

Event panelists spoke to hundreds of people. “I think it’s very interesting,” said casting agent Evelyn Jocoby. “It’s a great networking event for all areas of entertainment,”

“Here you have a great gathering of grassroots business leaders that are serious about sharing information with the public,” said modeling agent James Smith.

Khaled is not done being busy this summer, as his Summerfest cruise leaves today from the Port of Miami to the Bahamas, featuring artists like Future.

