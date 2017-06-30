DJ Khaled brings community together during UM networking event

DJ Khaled is the king of self-promotion, but now he’s spreading the love by spreading his knowledge. Deco got inside his big night, Thursday, in the 305.

Khaled is coming off his latest album release, “Grateful,” which features plenty of artists, including Rihanna, Jay-Z and Beyonce.

But not only did Khaled make a splash this summer with music; the Miami native will be in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Tom Holland (as Spider-Man): “You’re DJ Khaled.”

DJ Khaled (as himself): “You’re Spider-Man.”

Despite his busy schedule, Deco caught up with Khaled during “Impact 2017,” an event he hosted at the University of Miami, Thursday night.

DJ Khaled: “This is my home. I’m happy to be home. I’ve been on the road for so long.”

The all-day event merged music, art, fashion and technology.

Attendee: “This is my first year here, and I’m enjoying it.”

Attendee 2: “Man, I’m just here to support Miami.”

Shireen Sandoval: “If somebody hasn’t been to an event like this, how would you describe it?”

DJ Khaled: “I mean, I just love going to events where everyone come out and love. The families can come out and also get educated.”

Event panelists spoke to hundreds of people.

Ellen Jacoby, casting agent: “I think it’s very interesting. It’s a great networking event for all areas of entertainment.”

James Smith, modeling agent: “Here you have a great gathering of grassroots business leaders that are serious about sharing information with the public.”

Khaled is not done being busy this summer, as his Summer Fest Cruise leaves Friday from the Port of Miami to the Bahamas, featuring artists like Future.

