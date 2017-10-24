DJ Irie gets his own burger at Burgerim

DJ Irie is a man of many talents because he’s a master with the beats — and the meats.

Irie was the main dish at Burgerim grand opening in West Miami-Dade.

The place cooks up a variety of gourmet patties, but today’s special was DJ Irie and his Irie Burger.

It earned Deco’s favorite DJ the restaurant’s prestigious Golden Burger award.

Great — now tell us about your burger.

DJ Irie: “It tastes a little bit like heaven. Are you ready for this? We are talking about Waygu beef, pepper jack cheese, avocado, fried egg and of course, the gold leaf. Come on now!”

You can get the Irie Burger, or an Irie party box with four types of patties, from now until Nov. 26 at Burgerim.

And it helps raise money for The Irie Foundation.

