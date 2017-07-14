Disney reveals latest look at Star Wars land

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney has unveiled the latest look for their highly-anticipated “Star Wars”-themed land coming to Walt Disney World in 2019.

The company revealed a large-scale 3-D model of the planned park expansion Thursday during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, along with new concept art.

Lightspeed to #D23Expo! Take a first look at the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts pavilion: https://t.co/UIHjkKiBtE pic.twitter.com/EmvkiAqu1u — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 14, 2017

The Disney website previewed two of the upcoming attractions: one that takes guests on a secret mission aboard the Millennium Falcon, and another that puts visitors in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Construction is currently underway at the park, with Disney hoping their largest-ever single-land expansion will be ready in just two years.

The @DisneyParks #StarWars-themed land model is OUT of this world and you have to see it at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/87hg206TSI — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 14, 2017

