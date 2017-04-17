Disney gives sneak peak of Star Wars-themed land

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney’s Star Wars land is still two years away from opening to the public, but the theme park gave a sneak peak to the highly-anticipated new land coming to Walt Disney World.

Lucasfilm and Disney released a new video and concept art for the massive park expansion project at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando over the weekend. According to the Disney Parks official blog, the land will be set on a planet “somewhere on the Outer Rim – lying on the edge of the Unknown Regions.”

The team says the still-unnamed planet setting is “home to those who prefer less attention, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe-haven for others intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order.”

“Our goal as we set out on this journey was to create a place that was so authentic, so real, that when our guests step inside, they’re there, they’re in the movie,” said Chris Beatty, executive creative director.

Rather than setting the themed land on a known planet from Star Wars, Imagineers decided to create a new setting entirely.

“It would be easy to think we should revisit some of our favorite places. But if we were to go to those places — Hoth, Tatooine — we know the stories that happened there, we know whose stories they are, and we know we’re not in them,” said Scott Trowbridge, the team lead on the project, told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s not what we wanted to do.”

The Star Wars-themed lands are scheduled to open in 2019. Disney says the land will be the park’s largest ever single-themed land expansion.

Watch the sneak peak from Disney below!



