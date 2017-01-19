Disney confirms hidden connections in all Pixar films

(WSVN) - It’s been the subject of numerous fan theories, and now, Disney has confirmed what many die-hard Disney enthusiasts have long thought: ever Pixar film is connected.

The official Facebook page for the movie “Toy Story” posted a video this week called “Pixar Easter Eggs.” Each movie made by Disney/Pixar is shown to be connected through a series of clips.

Some are easy to spot, such as a “Monsters Inc.” character holding a stuffed toy that bears a strong resemblance to Nemo, the clownfish namesake of “Finding Nemo.” But other so-called Easter eggs are much more subtle, such as a motorized scooter used briefly in “Ratatouille” showing up in a pile of trash in “WALL-E.”

You can watch the video below for the full compilation.

