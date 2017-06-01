Director, cast of Wonder Woman talks to Deco

(WSVN) - We know that Gal Gadot herself isn’t immune to injury. But she still soldiered on and kicked butt in her talk with Deco to give us the inside scoop on “Wonder Woman.”

It’s an ominous but completely valid warning for a naive Amazon goddess hell-bent on saving the world.

Gal Gadot (as Wonder Woman): “It is our sacred duty to defend the world, and it’s what I’m going to do.”

Set at the end of WWI, Chris Pine stumbles upon the island paradise of the Amazon women and discovers Diana, aka Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot (as Wonder Woman): “What is your mission?”

Chris Pine (as Steve Trevor): “To stop the war.”

Gal Gadot (as Wonder Woman): “What war?”

Chris Pine (as Steve Trevor): “The war to end all wars.”

Chris Pine: “My job was to fall in love with her and bring some romance to the film and flirt with her and make her laugh, which was pretty easy work on my part.”

We flew to L.A. to chat with the stars of “Wonder Woman,” and it turns out even Wonder Woman can get hurt.

Gal Gadot: “Unfortunately I’m in bed because I threw my back out.”

Gal Gadot injured her back while pregnant, but just a day after posting this, she became a real Wonder Woman and came to talk with Deco about wielding the golden lasso.

Gal Gadot: “It’s been an amazing experience.”

And this just amplified the admiration of her co-stars and director, Patty Jenkins.

Patty Jenkins, director: “The world doesn’t realize yet who Wonder Woman is about to be. This is the real thing.”

In the movie, Wonder Woman fights sexism by blending in to a sexist society.

But blending in ain’t easy.

Chris Pine (as Steve Trevor): “She’s a very good secretary.”

Gal Gadot (as Wonder Woman): “How can a woman possibly fight in this?”

Seamstress: “Fight? We use principles.”

And Gal and Patty hope Wonder Woman ends up fighting sexism in Hollywood too.

Patty Jenkins: “It will certainly have an impact and I’m so honored to be a part of that.”

Gal Gadot: “And I do think that there’s a lot of room for so many more talented women to be involved. Certainly.”

Seems like there are “two” wonder women on this movie.

“Wonder Woman” lassos into theaters Friday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.