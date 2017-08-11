Dionne Warwick to be honored with Marian Anderson Award

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dionne Warwick will be honored with an award named for a pioneering opera singer.

The Marian Anderson Award is given in Philadelphia to “critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way.” Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday that the five-time Grammy winner will receive the award at a Nov. 14 ceremony.

Warwick has had 18 consecutive top 100 singles, and 20 best-selling albums, featuring her blend of pop, gospel and R&B. She has supported many philanthropic campaigns, including those battling AIDS and world hunger. She’s also a champion of music education.

Previous winners include singer Patti LaBelle, music producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff and jazz great Wynton Marsalis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.