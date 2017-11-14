Denzel Washington stars in ‘Roman J. Israel, Esq.’

All rise — the honorable Denzel Washington is presiding over this next story. The Oscar winner’s latest role has him dealing with the legal system.

Deco made the trip to LA for our free legal consultation with the star of “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Denzel Washington stars as the title character in “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

He’s an idealistic defense attorney who becomes desperate when the owner of his firm dies.

Denzel Washington (as Roman J. Israel, Esq.): “I can’t live on my accolades…”

Suddenly, the struggle to stay afloat leads Roman to a moral dilemma.

Denzel Washington (as Roman J. Israel, Esq.): “The man who did it, I know where he is … I want the reward — cash.”

Denzel Washington: “A series of unfortunate events happen, which leads him to making some bad decisions.”

Colin Farrell plays the hotshot attorney who’s going to take over the firm’s clients.

Colin told Deco he was blown away working with Denzel.

Colin Farrell: “I’ve seldom, if ever, been so moved by an actor’s dignity with the work and commitment to the work.”

You may have picked up on this by now, but Roman’s calling card is his suits.

He’s stuck in the ’70s, as is his wardrobe.

But Denzel still manages to make it look good.

Denzel Washington: “I lived that look! Short of the glasses, you know. It wasn’t a stretch.”

Denzel’s co-star, Carmen Ejogo, goes a step further.

She plays a local activist who forms a bond with Roman.

Carmen Ejogo: “I think he’s gonna be bringing back maroon suits into 2018 fashion. I can see it coming.”

One thing Roman’s definitely got going for him — the music.

Denzel had a hand in picking some of the sweet ’70s jams featured in the movie.

Denzel Washington: “I kept looking for ’70s music — let me listen to this, let me listen to that, let me listen to this.”

Denzel Washington: “We used another song that I grew up with in the ’70s — George Clinton’s, Funkadelic’s ‘Cosmic Slop.'”

Funky.

“Roman J. Israel, Esq.” hits theaters on Friday.

