‘Den of Thieves’ blurs the line between good and evil

50 Cent famously rapped, “You can find me in the club, a bottle full of bub,” but today you could find him in a SoFlo hotel suite talking about his new movie “Den of Thieves.” Chris visited the den — or the room — with the star of “Den of Thieves.”

Gerard Butler is really good at doing Gerard Butler-y types of things — which usually means saving the world or shooting bad guys. In “Den of Thieves,” he’s doing the latter, and one of those bad guys happens to be a guy who knows a thing or two about being shot at — 50 Cent. I sat down with both Gerard and 50 this morning in Brickell.

Gerard Butler (as Nick Flanagan): “We nail these guys, we solve all these cases. This is the crew.”

And it’s a crew of extremely talented, professional bank robbers played by Pablo Schreiber, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and 50 Cent. On the other side of it is Gerard Butler, whose job it is to take them down.

Gerard Butler (as Nick Flanagan): “They’re addicted to heists. Sooner or later, they’ll need their fix.”

That fix comes when the thieves look to pull off the biggest bank heist ever.

Pablo Schreiber (as Merrimen): “The federal reserve. It’s like Fort Knox. At any one time, there’s anywhere between 500 and 800 billion dollars in there.”

That, my friends, is a lot of dollars, and this game of cat and mouse all boils over when these two groups finally come face-to-face.

Gerard Butler: “By the time you get into these action sequences, you’ve lived a life with these guys. You love them, you hate them.”

But as you get to know both sides, you realize the lines between good and bad are a little blurred.

Gerard Butler (as Nick Flanagan): “You’re not the bad guys — we are.”

Chris Van Vliet: “In watching this, I feel like it’s so hard to determine who’s good and who’s bad. So who is? Who’s the bad guy here?”

Pablo Schrieber: “You don’t need to determine that. That’s life. There’s no black and white. There’s so many shades of gray.”

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: “This guy.”

50 Cent (as Levi Enson): “Anybody moves, you shoot ’em. You understand?”

The action scenes are very intense, and it got me thinking.

Chris Van Vliet: “50, since you were famously shot nine times, are you uncomfortable at all around guns, whether it’s real or not?”

50 Cent: “It doesn’t make me uncomfortable. It makes me conscious. Like, I die in the movie. I get shot in the movie.”

Gerard Butler: “Shut up.”

Chris Van Vliet: “That’s a bit of a spoiler alert.”

50 Cent: “Well I get shot in the movie (laughs), but you know, when I get shot…”

Gerard Butler: “‘When I don’t die in the movie.'”

50 Cent: “I did it one way, and the director told me, ‘Maybe you do it another way,’ and I was like, ‘No, that’s the way it happens. I know this part better than you [expletive].'”

Who would know better about being shot than 50 Cent, right? “Den of Thieves” shoots into theaters on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.