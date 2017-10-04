Demi Moore joins her daughter on the cast of ‘Empire’

“Empire” is all about family. Usually a family feud. But two stars, Rumer Willis and Demi Moore, really are family — and the only thing they feud over may be who gets the bigger bed.

Demi Moore (as Claudia): “Hello? Excuse me.”

“Empire” is a true family affair this season with a real life mother-daughter team!

Rumer Willis (as Tory Ash): “I had a dream about you last night. You were licking my toes.”

Rumer Willis is back and told Deco this season she has a very personal connection with her new co-star.

Rumer Willis: “I do. I know her a little bit. She’s a great friend.”

That person? Her mom, Demi Moore!

Demi Moore: “When this came, it was right at the same time that Rumer had just become a regular, and I just knew just to say ‘yes.’ and then I would figure out why I was supposed to be there.”

In Hollywood, it really is all about who you know … then tracking them down and pestering them until they give you what you want!

Demi Moore: “I had accosted Lee Daniels at the Sunset Tower restaurant, and I said, ‘You know, my kid is a perfect fit for your show!’ I said, ‘She’s got a killer voice, it’s bluesy. It’s like she’s a perfect fit.’ So for me, I was so thrilled that this actually came to fruition.”

Now it’s Demi’s turn to get on the show.

So far the mother-daughter duo aren’t sharing screen time, but they do share a home!

Rumer Willis: “We are actually living together, so it’s been really fun to have some quality time together.”

That’s Rumer’s view — Demi offers a few more details with a little attitude.

Demi Moore: “I’m in the small bedroom, since, you know, I am the guest. She gets the big king sized bed.”

As for the show? Demi’s ready to bring on the drama.

Demi Moore: “She’s a specialist in recovering memories, and let’s just say there are some memories that Dwight — Lucious — may not want to recover, and there are some that she may not want him to recover.”

Terrence Howard (as Lucious Lyon): “Love is, um … Love is …”

Jussie Smollett (as Jamal Lyon): “Is love.”

Demi and Rumer join the rest of the Empire gang for a new episode at 8 p.m., right after Deco.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.