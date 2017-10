MIAMI (WSVN) - Demi Lovato is set to hit the road with DJ Khaled.

The 25-year-old singer will head out on a 20-city tour across North America to promote her sixth album “Tell Me You Love Me.”

The duo will make a stop at the American Airlines Arena, March 30.

Fans can also catch Demi in December at the Y100’s Jingle Ball.

