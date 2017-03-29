Deco’s Lynn Martinez dances the tango for cancer

(WSVN) - They say it takes two to tango… and lucky for me, the person I learned to actually tango with is a professional. Unfortunately for him, I am not.
Delusion got me into this mess.
Lynn Martinez: “I think I’m actually decent!”
The last time you saw me at my first dance lesson at Fred Astaire in Coral Gables — I was doing this…
Lynn Martinez: “Oh, sorry!”
I’m so much better now.
Lynn Martinez: “[Bleep], [bleep], [bleep]! I’m nervous!”
And my teacher Vladimir and I are really getting along.
Lynn Martinez: “You gotta tell me, ‘Three, two, one let’s go.'”
Vladimir Kosarev: “15 seconds!”
Lynn Martinez: “What does he think I am… a dancer?!”
No. That’s why we practice. A lot.
Vladimir Kosarev: “One, two, three, four, five and close.”
We’ll dance this Argentine tango together at the American Cancer Society Fundraiser, April 11th… if I make it till then.
Vladimir Kosarev: “Turn, hold, knees together!”
Lynn Martinez: “Oh, shoot!”
Knees together —
Back straight —
Act hot.
There’s a lot to remember.
Lynn Martinez: “This is the lift where he lifts my fat ‘bleep’ in the air.”
Vladimir Kosarev: “Turn, hold my neck and go down, hook.”
But my biggest challenge: Dancing with confidence.
Lynn Martinez: “That was… better.”
There are some surprises in the routine… like to me.
Vladimir Kosarev: “Turn… and lift.”
Lynn Martinez: “AHHHHH!!!”
He demonstrates with his wife, Vera.
Vladimir Kosarev: “And here… here…”
Lynn Martinez: “That’s how it’s supposed to look.”
Let’s try the walk and kick thing again.
Lynn Martinez: “Come to me!”
Vladimir Kosarev: “That’s already much better.”
From the top.
Walk with attitude…
Dip…
And turn with ze kneez together…
Spin…
Then, give the tango look.
Vladimir Kosarev: “Ha!”
The big gala is next Saturday. I’m gonna need a lot of practice before then, although there’s only so much time.
For more info or to donate, go to https://acsfdmia.ejoinme.org/2017ACSMiamiAnnualGala
