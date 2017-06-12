Deco’s Chris Van Vliet judges Miami Dolphins Cheerleader tryouts

(WSVN) - Being the beloved and admired stars that we are, Shireen and Lynn often sacrifice their weekends to promote important causes that make SoFlo a better place. Chris Van Vliet is no exception. He’s here to show us how he spent his weekend: judging the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders final audition.

I know what you’re thinking, “Oh, real tough job Chris. You spent the whole day looking at gorgeous women.” And while most of that is true, it actually was difficult, because they’re all so beautiful and they’re all so talented!

Hard Rock Live in Hollywood was rocking as the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders held their final auditions.

Dorie Grogan, senior director entertainment and brand impact, Miami Dolphins: “There were over 1,800 women who inquired about auditions, then there were over 500 who applied, then over 300 who showed up on the day of to try for the spots.”

And now it’ll be narrowed down to the 35 to 40 lucky women who make the team. And it’s all up to me.

Dorie Grogan: “Well, I hope that you pick the right ones.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, my gosh, there’s so much pressure now.”

Dorie: “There is. There’s a lot of pressure.”

Yeah, I’m feeling the pressure, because I’ve been asked to be one of the judges.

Dorie Grogan: “This may not look tough, but trust me, it’s hard, OK? Trust me.”

As you can see, they’re all very talented, and they’ve proved they’ve got the right moves. But it takes more than just that to make the team.

Chris Van Vliet: “So what exactly are we looking for?”

Dorie Grogan: “We are looking for beautiful, talented women who are dynamic, who just have a great energy about them.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Now, if you’re wondering what Dolphins Cheerleader auditions smell like, a lot of hairspray and a lot of spray tan.”

For the final auditions, there’s a swimsuit component, a talent portion and, for the first time, the women were put on the spot with a Q-and-A.

Contestant 1: “I would love to dance with the best team, and cheer for the best fans in NFL. I want to be here.”

From there, our score cards are tallied.

Chris Van Vliet: “So I actually have the results here of who’s made the team, but I can’t tell you. This is secret information. This is top secret information right here.”

For those who made the team, it’s a dream come true. Plenty of smiles — and even some tears of joy.

Dorie Grogan: “It’s much more than just cheering on the sidelines. It’s a sisterhood. It’s also an opportunity to travel the world. It’s also an opportunity to give back to the community.”

We’ll see the full squad on the field when the Dolphins kick off their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 10.

