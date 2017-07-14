Deco’s Chris Van Vliet finds out what it takes to be in Slava’s Snowshow

Even though people complain when the temps reach 75, 40 years ago on January 19, 1977, it actually snowed in Miami. That may have seemed like an anomaly — but at the Adrienne Arsht Center, it’ll be snowing for the next month. Slava’s Snowshow is back, and Chris was given the incredible opportunity to join the cast on stage.

Slava’s Snowshow is nothing short of an experience! It was created by legendary Russian clown Slava Polunin, and it’s kind of a cross between Cirque du Soleil and the Blue Man Group.

Slava Polunin: “Snowshow is always unexpected, even for me, so you can expect whatever you want.”

The Tony-nominated show mixes comedy and drama and literally blows the audience away during the finale when a snow storm engulfs the theater. Slava jokes that 72 million snowflakes fall during this. And that’s exactly what we’re going to recreate. But before I can go on stage … I have to look the part!

Chris Van Vliet: “What is the key to being a good clown?”

Slava Polunin: “So much is needed, but I think the first that you have to be is you have to be in love with life.”

I’ve been told I act like a clown, now I just need to look like one. My makeover begins with makeup.

And of course a red nose is the finishing touch! Now, a costume…

Chris Van Vliet: “Either this one? OK, or this one.”

This green jacket really completes the outfit — but now I need to get some tips from the master on how to walk like a clown.

Then it’s out to center stage for the big snowshow finale!

Chris Van Vliet: “What’s happening?”

Chris Van Vliet: “You do this every night?”

Slava Polunin: “Yeah.”

So it’s incredible to see, but this is the aftermath. As you can see, it’s a bit of a mess in here. I just feel really bad for the guy who has to clean this up … Oh, I’m the guy who has to clean all of this up.

Slava’s Snowshow is here until August 6 — I might need until then to clean all that snow up.

