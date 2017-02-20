Deco’s Chris Van Vliet attempts free throw with the Harlem Globetrotters

Sure the Miami Heat are three-time NBA champions, but when you talk about domination in basketball, there’s really only one team. All the Harlem Globetrotters do is win, and this Sunday they’ll continue that at the American Airlines Arena. But earlier Monday, Deco’s Chris Van Vliet met up with the Globetrotters to see if they might have a spot on the team for an average-height Canadian.

For 90 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have been doing things on the court that just make you say “wow!”

I’m a big fan of saying “wow,” so I met up with Globetrotters El Gato and Hoops Green at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami for a little tryout.

Chris Van Vliet: “Hanging out here with the Harlem Globetrotters. Are you guys just going to spin the balls the whole time?”

El Gato Meléndez: “Yeah, that’s what we do. We wake up in the morning, we’re brushing our teeth, and the first thing is spinning the ball.”

As you can see, their skills are world class — and making the team isn’t easy.

Hoops Green: “It’s definitely an honor. I’m the 15th female in the history of the organization. There are four females right now, and I’m blessed to be a part of it.”

The Globetrotters put on a show like no one else.

El Gato Meléndez: “A lot of dunks, a lot of excitement, but we also have the comedy, the interaction.”

Comedy? I can do that … although for me, I feel like the laughs may be aimed at me.

Chris Van Vliet: “I feel very short right now.”

El Gato Meléndez: “Everybody feels short around me, trust me.”

El Gato Meléndez: “So we’re going to teach you like the five steps, OK? So you go 1, 2, 3, 4. It’s like a fake and then you pass it off the knee.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh! So it’s 1, 2, 3, 4.”

El Gato Meléndez: “He made me go like this! Ah!”

Chris Van Vliet: “See?!”

Not bad, not bad, and with a little help, I might spin not just one ball, but two!

Chris Van Vliet: “OK. Oh, I’m doing it! Ha ha! Whoa!”

After a few failed half court shots…

Chris Van Vliet: “That was awful.”

I figured I would give it a try a little closer. OK, much closer.

Chris Van Vliet: “I have terrible technique, though.”

El Gato Meléndez: “Oh, he made it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh! Sign me up!”

El Gato Meléndez: “He can make a free throw!”

I somehow don’t think you’ll be seeing me at the AAA on Sunday, but the Globetrotters will be there! Tickets start at $26, or how about getting some for free? Email your name, address, and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com and you could win!

